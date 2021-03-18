USCB softball’s Bilinski battles loss of dad, major injury to pursue her passion

HARDEEVILLE, S.c. (WSAV) – Given what she’s been through these past four years, no one would have blamed Sierra Bilinski if she decided to move on to life after softball.

“There are times, I’ll be honest, when I think ‘maybe I should hang them up, maybe I should be done,'” the University of South Carolina Beaufort pitcher explained. “I love it too much and my connection with my dad is way too strong to give that up.”

Bilinski’s dad, Peter, introduced her to the sport and was by her side for essentially every softball game growing up. He was there when Bilinski got an offer to play at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey. In fall 2017, he was there to drop her off on campus for her first semester of college. A few months later, he died unexpectedly in a work accident.

“I ended up taking the next semester completely off because I couldn’t deal with the emotional part of that.”

The South Florida native knew her number one fan would have wanted her to keep playing the sport they bonded over. She came back to campus the next fall ready to rejoin her team. Then, she tore her ACL.

Again, Bilinski battled through a massive obstacle in hopes of finally making her return to the field, but she found that she couldn’t do it at GCU because it reminded her too much of her father’s passing. Bilinski decided to take a chance in the transfer portal.

That’s where USCB stepped in with open arms.

“You could tell, after talking to her a few times, she needed a new home,” USCB softball coach Bailey Wigness explained. “She needed a fresh start and she needed a second chance.”

Bilinski enrolled at USCB in the fall of 2020 and, in her first game wearing a Sand Sharks uniform, was part of a combination no-hitter.

“Absolutely unreal. It felt like everything finally was here,” Bilinski said with a smile. “It had taken so long and my journey had been so long and it was right in front of me. It was so humbling and amazing that iI had a home and a place to do that.”

Even after the immense joy she felt in her incredible debut, there’s still lingering sadness because her dad can’t be there in the stands to witness it.

“I still struggle with that,” Bilinski admits. “I want to call my dad and tell him about it. I knew he’d be watching and he’d probably be here because it’s only six hours away.”

“She always talks about ‘I wish my dad could be here. I wish he could see it,'” Wigness explains. “Well, I truly believe it and she truly believes that he is here and he is seeing it.”

Even if he’s not physically at the ballpark, Bilinski will always have reminders of her dad whenever she takes the mound. In between pitches, she takes a look down at her wrist for pitch signs and sees two tattoos. On the left wrist, she’ll spot her dad’s jersey number with her’s underneath it. On the right wrist, the last letter her dad wrote her, in her dad’s handwriting, telling her ‘you can do anything.’

Bilinski’s team, who has become more and more like family with each passing week, makes sure to emphasize the same message.

“If she can get through the things she’s been through, she can get through anything on the softball field,” Wigness said. “It speaks to her resiliency, her strength, and who she is as a person.”