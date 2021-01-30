USCB softball picks up sweep in season opener

HARDEEVILLE, S.c. (WSAV) – Nearly one year after COVID-19 cancelled their 2020 season, University of South Carolina Beaufort softball players finally took the field once again and swept Columbia International to open up the 2021 campaign.

In game one, former Effingham County star Jaci Coleman blooped a single to drive in two runs and break a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. Coleman’s 2-RBI hit turned out to be the deciding play in a 4-1 win for the Sand Sharks.

The bats also took some time to get warmed up in game two, but USCB once again drew first blood in the fourth inning and took home the 2-0 win. Pitcher Ally Muraskin tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just one hit in the win.

USCB (2-0, 0-0) will host Montreat in a two-game doubleheader next Sunday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from the Richard Gray Sports Complex.