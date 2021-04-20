USCB baseball extends winning streak to five games

HARDEEVILLE, S.c. (WSAV) – Ever since announcing its eventual move up from the NAIA to Division II, the University of South Carolina Beaufort is undefeated on the baseball diamond.

Coincidence? Maybe. We are just trying to connect some dots here.

The Sand Sharks extended their winning streak to five games after sweeping Edward Waters 11-1 and 14-2 in the final home games of the regular season in a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

In game one, USCB went off for three runs in the first inning and the pitching staff, led by starter Javier Saenz, held Edward Waters to just five hits the entire game. Senior third baseman Clint Sellers had a perfect day at the plate — three hits, three RBIs, three runs, and one walk in four plate appearances.

The second game included more of the same from the Sand Sharks’ offense and pitchers. Eleven different batters recorded a hit and the pitching staff limited the Tigers to three total hits.

USCB (25-17, 10-11) wraps up the regular season on the road with a three-game series at Webber International, followed by a doubleheader against Brewton-Parker next week.

The Sun Conference Tournament is set to run May 6th through May 9th at FITTEAM Ballpark in West Palm Beach, Florida.

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein brings you the highlights tonight on WSAV at 11!