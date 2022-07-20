BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) officially moved from the NAIA to Division II on July 14. Wednesday morning, USCB’s administration discussed the move and explained why they decided to make their decision.

Quin Monahan, USCB’s athletic director, said financial stability is one of the main reasons for the move. According to Monahan, the program travels about six hours for each road game/competition. The administration hopes closer games will decrease expenses, such as fuel and hotel stays.

However, the move will keep USCB from competing in postseason play. The Sand Sharks will not be eligible for the postseason until three years from, which is standard when switching divisions.

“Not having postseason aspirations is a little stressful for us,” Monahan said. “It’s one of the things that initially kept me up at night. This notion that our student-athletes won’t be able to play for championship or postseason, but the way I put it. It’s a short-term pain for a long-term gain.”