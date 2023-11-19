COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina football team defeated the University of Kentucky, 17-14, at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 19.

South Carolina started out the game strong scoring on its first two possessions. Then the offense went cold until it mattered most in the fourth quarter. Spencer Rattler connected with Xavier Leggette for the go-ahead touchdown. The score was Leggette’s second of the night.

The win brings USC within one victory of achieving bowl eligibility. If the Gamecocks beat, in-state rival Clemson on Nov. 25, they will go to their third straight bowl game under third-year head coach Shane Beamer.