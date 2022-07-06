SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Change could be on the horizon at USC Beaufort (USCB) with their athletic program looking to move from the NAIA and into Division II, plus there are talks of a new $50 million stadium in the works.

Recently USCB put in an official request to the NCAA to Division II athletics, and hopes to here back by July 14.

“We feel like we have submitted a stellar application for NCAA II,” Quin Monahan, the USCB’s athletic director, said. “We are well-positioned … to be a viable member of Division II, but until I get that phone call that says, ‘Congratulation, you’re in,’ we are going to be nervous.”

Fully interview with Quin Monahan, USCB’s athletic director.

On top of moving to Division II, the program could be in the market for a new stadium. USCB has not finalized the official funding for that stadium yet, but has received some preliminary nods.

Monahan is very optimistic about what a new stadium will mean to the program.

“It’s going to be huge,” Monahan said. “Think about the heads and beds that’s going to bring to our area. Think about the excitement, camps, clinics, and concerts. We are really excited about that. So, stay tuned to learn more about that and a 50 million dollar plus area on our campus.”