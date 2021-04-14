USC-Beaufort to move up to Division II, add women’s and men’s basketball

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) - Liberty County graduate and national champion Davion Mitchell is officially leaving Baylor and declaring for the NBA Draft.

"Playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine and I'm ready to start living that dream," Mitchell said in an Instagram post announcing the move. "With that said, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and signing with an agent."

Mitchell was a standout guard for the Bears, winning third-team All-American honors and capturing the National Defensive Player of the Year trophy. He averaged 14 points per game and 5.5 assists per game - both career highs - en route to an 86-70 national title victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

USA Today has Mitchell going in the top half of the draft's first round after a strong March Madness performance, as do several other prominent outlets.

Before Mitchell won a national title with Baylor, he led Liberty County to a GHSA state title in 2016, the only one in the school's history.