BLUFFTON, S.C. — The USC-Beaufort men’s and women’s basketball teams suffered Peach Belt Conference losses to Lander at the USCB Recreation Center on Jan. 10.

On the women’s side, they fell, 56-41. The Lady Sand Sharks fall to 4-7 overall. They have lost three straight contests. They still have not won a PBC game. Their next chance is Saturday at home against Georgia Southwestern State University at 1:30 p.m.

The men did not fare any better. They lost, 88-65. They dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season. Their overall record is 8-3 and 1-2 in PBC play. The next time they hit the floor is Saturday at home against Georgia Southwestern State University at 3:30 p.m.