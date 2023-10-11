BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The USC-Beaufort men’s and women’s basketball teams are about a month away from playing their first game in program history. They announced the decision to start a program back in April 2021. This week, they are holding their first official practices.

It doesn’t matter who you talk to. You will keep getting the same answer. Everyone is excited about the inaugural basketball season at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

“Our goal is to create a culture, a successful and sustainable program for a lifetime,” Ron Fudala, USCB’s head men’s basketball coach, said. “It’s about being a part of a legacy that’s bigger than yourself.”

Several local products will help build that legacy, such as the former Woodville Tompkins standouts, AJ Ross and Janiyah Heyward.

“Don’t sleep on the 912,” Heyward, a forward on USCB’s women’s basketball team, said when asked about local talent. “There is a lot of talent down there.”

On top of talent, players say that the team chemistry is already coming together. Guys like Ross and Qurahn Anderson played on the same AAU team, and now they are picking up where they left off.

“I talked to him [Ross] when I first got the text from the coach,” Anderson said. “We just made it happen. It’s a great group of guys.”

Fans will have the chance to see both of USCB’s teams in action on Nov. 11 when they play a doubleheader against Morris College, starting at 1:30 p.m.