OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – The USC-Beaufort Sand Sharks secured their first women’s basketball head coach in program history this morning.



Former Purdue coach Sharon Versyp will lead the Sand Sharks on to the floor for their inaugural season in 2023-’24.



“”I am extremely honored to lead the first women’s basketball program and to build it on a solid foundation at USCB,” Versyp said in a press release. “I am also looking forward to partnering with the community of Beaufort and embracing their strong support.”



Versyp comes to USC-Beaufort after a sterling coaching career in the Division I ranks. She is the winningest head coach in Purdue Boilermaker history, racking up 301 victories to go along with her nine NCAA Tournament appearances there and two Elite Eight trips.



Prior to her time at Purdue, Versyp was a head coach at Indiana and Maine. Her all-time career record stands at 418-257. In 2010, Versyp was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.



“There is no doubt there are great days ahead for women’s basketball at USCB under Coach Versyp’s direction – not only on the court, but also in the classroom and the community,” said Associate Director of Athletics Genia Montford in that same release. “We are looking forward to Coach Versyp’s leadership in building a program our USCB community, the Lowcountry, and the Sand Shark family can be proud to call ours.”



The move to hire Versyp comes just months after USC-Beaufort received official clearance to move up to Division II from the NAIA. That transition will take place over the next few years leading up to the 2025-’26 season, when the Sand Sharks hope to be full member of DII.