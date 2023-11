BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) played its first men’s and women’s college basketball games on Saturday, and both teams put on a dominating performance.

USCB’s women’s team started the day by beating Morris College, 70-47. Mahkayla Premo led the team in scoring with 22 points.

Afterward, the men took the floor against Morris College and won 130-88.