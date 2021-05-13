USC-Beaufort baseball earns at-large bid to NAIA Tournament

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – For the first time since 2016, the USC-Beaufort Sand Sharks have earned a bid to the NAIA baseball tournament.



The Sand Sharks, who earned an at-large spot, will be the four-seed in the Lakeland Bracket and play fifth-seeded Fisher on Monday, May 17 in Winter Haven, Florida.



First pitch time has yet to be determined.

USC-Beaufort went 11-4 over its final 15 games and made the finals of the Sun Conference Tournament before being swept by Southeastern. The Sand Sharks finished the season with an overall record of 31-20.



Southeastern is also in the Lakeland Bracket as the top seed. USC-Beaufort will play them again on Monday if they defeat Fisher, per the NAIA website.



The tournament is played in a double elimination format, which means teams must lose twice before being sent home.