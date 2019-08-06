UPDATE: New details in arrest of Georgia Southern defensive end

STARKE, Fla. (WSAV) – WSAV has new details in the arrest of Georgia Southern defensive end Quan Griffin.

According to an incident report released by the Starke Police Department, Griffin, along with Keshaun and Natavian Griffin, broke into an apartment Thursday morning. Quan Griffin’s ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his child, and her new boyfriend were inside. The three reportedly attacked the man.

The report states that the three attacked the man while he was in bed. They punched him to the ground and stomped on him before one of the three held a pistol to his face and threatened to shoot him.

The man had multiple injuries, including lacerations and foot prints on his body and a broken hand when police arrived.

The second victim, the woman, said Quan Griffin texted her about an hour before the break-in, accusing her of “having another man in the house.” She said when the three broke in, she tried to call 911, but Keshaun Griffin held her against a wall and took her phone. She ran to a neighbor’s home and called 911. The suspects fled when she ran for help.

Quan Griffin was interviewed at the Starke Police Department, where he initially said he had his phone on him all night, denied texting the female victim and said he knew nothing about the incident.

After the interview, Quan Griffin reportedly stated to an officer that he lied during his interview. He said that one of his brothers could have had his phone and they could have been on the scene. He then said he did in fact message the female victim because they had been having “trust issues”.

The interviewing officer also stated that Quan Griffin’s shoes matched footprints in photos taken at the scene.

Quan Griffin faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Quan Griffin was arrested last week and suspended from Georgia Southern football activities, along with Shai Werts in a separate incident. Werts was arrested for misdemeanor possession of cocaine and speeding, but was allowed back at practice this week after passing a drug test.