SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 2024 marks the 24th anniversary of the Publix Savannah Hockey Classic played at Enmarket Arena.

This year’s Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic will take place on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13. The Ice Dawgs first game will be on Friday at 8:30 p.m. against Georgia Tech.

The classic is a tournament that highlights four of college hockey’s most exciting southern programs: the University of Georgia, the University of Florida, Georgia Tech and the University of Tennessee.

The first-ever “Rumble in the Rink” or Memorial Health Hockey Classic took place in 1999 on Friday, Jan. 8 and concluded the following day. The event was held at the Savannah Civic Center. The original four teams included were the University of Georgia, the University of Florida, Georgia Tech and the University of Tennessee. Georgia Tech went on to capture the first Thrasher Cup.

The hockey classic in Savannah has been dubbed the “Rumble in the Rink” and is often called “the Beanpot of the South.” The fanfare, top-bill media coverage, on-ice spotlight introductions, and player autograph sessions are just a few of the things that make this event so special. Crowds exceeding 5,000 make it a memorable set of games for players and fans alike.

In keeping with a tournament tradition, the Ice Dawgs will be visiting with children and their families at Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah on Friday morning. The Hospital offers the most comprehensive children’s healthcare in the region for everything from well-child visits to neurosurgery.



