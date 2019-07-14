BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV) – University of Georgia senior Spencer Ralston carded a 9-under final round and shot up the leaderboard to win the 2019 Players Amateur at Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton.

“I’ve been knocking on the door alot and won my first college event this spring and I think that helped me with my confidence,” Ralston said post-round. “It lets me know that I can play and can compete with these guys.”

Consistent play kept the UGA golf standout within striking distance all week. Ralston went 58 straight holes without a bogey and carded just two bogeys in his four rounds of play. The win earns Ralston a spot in the 2020 RBC Heritage.

Stewart Hagestad, an amateur golfer from California, set the course record Thursday and held a five shot lead headed into the final round. Hagestad struggled on Sunday — finishing 3-over and dropped to a three-way tie for second with Ohio State University’s Will Grimer and University of Arizona’s David Laskin.

Ralston ended his final round with a bogey on the par-4 18th hole but still found himself tied atop the leaderboard as Hagestad teed of on the 18th. Ralston said he was hitting balls on the practice range when Hagestad missed a par putt on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff.

“I thought the bogey on 18 put me out of it by one or two but we saw as the round progressed that they were struggling down the stretch,” Ralston said. “We got some updates and thought we were going into a playoff but ended up that we won outright.”