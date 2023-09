ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The University of Georgia Football team defeated South Carolina, 24-14, on Sept. 16 at Sanford Stadium.

South Carolina came out of the gate strong. They scored 14 points in the first half and led the No. 1 team in the nation 14-3 at the break.

In the second half, the Bulldogs stormed back scoring 21 unanswered points. The final score 24-14 Georgia.