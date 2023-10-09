ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The University of Georgia played its best game of the season against Kentucky this past Saturday. The Dawgs scored on all five possessions, four touchdowns and one field goal – UGA won 51-13.

This week, they hit the road for the second time in SEC play as they travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt. Now, don’t let the 2-4 record fool you – no defense has more tackles than the Commodores and they rank fourth in the SEC in receiving.

“They have speed at receiver,” Smart said. “They have really good wideouts. I didn’t realize — I was watching all the games yesterday how fast they are at wideout. The quarterback has done a great job getting them the ball.”

The Bulldogs look to remain unbeaten this Saturday at noon Eastern.

Oh, and did we mention we spotted Quavo hanging with the Dawgs over the weekend:

Quavo Huncho was actually born in Athens, Ga. He’s most well known as co-founder and frontman of the Migos and being the uncle of late member Takeoff.