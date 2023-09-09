ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV)- The University of Georgia football team improved to 2-0 on the season behind a 45-3 win over Ball State at Sanford Stadium.

However, the offense did start out slow for the second straight week. Starting quarterback Carson Beck fumbled in the red zone on third down. UGA recovered the fumble, but then missed a 28-yard field. The offense punted on it’s other possession of the first quarter and the game was scoreless after the first 15 minutes.

In the second quarter, Mehki Mews provided the spark for the second straight week. This time, he returned a punt 69 yards for the first points of the game. From their UGA dominated. They recorded three interceptions and scored touchdowns off each turnover. They also mixed in a field goal to lead 31-0 at the break.

In the second half, Beck threw his first interception of the season off a deflected pass. However, Ball State could not capitalize. Then Beck made up for the turnover, throwing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Cash Jones.

UGA returns to Sanford Stadium on Sept. 16 for its SEC opener against South Carolina at 3:30 p.m.