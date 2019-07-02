U.S. Women’s soccer advances to third straight World Cup Final

LYON, France (WSAV) – Celebrating her 30th birthday, Alex Morgan scored the game-winning goal to beat England 2-1 and send the United States Women’s soccer team to the 2019 World Cup Final.

In the dying minutes of the match, England had a chance to tie with a penalty kick. U.S. goalie Alyssa Naher came up with a clutch save to preserve the American’s lead for good.

The U.S. was without star Megan Rapinoe for the game, but replacement Christen Press made her presence felt early with a goal in the 10th minute.

DID I CALL IT OR WHAT. HAPPY BDAY ALEX MORGAN https://t.co/8ZDMScWPnX — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) July 2, 2019

The Americans, now in the Final for the third straight time, will play the winner of Netherlands and Sweden. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

