SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Native and two-time Super Bowl champion, Hubert Ginn passed away at 76.
Ginn graduated from Tompkins High School in 1965 before attending Florida A&M University.
The standout running back would later get drafted in the ninth round of the 1970 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.
In 1972, Ginn helped the Dolphins go undefeated (17-0, including playoffs) and win a Super Bowl. He would also win a second Super Bowl four years later, in 1967, with the Oaklander Raiders.
Two years later, Ginn would retire in 1978.
Watch WSAV News 3’s 2015 interview with Hubert Ginn