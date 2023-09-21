SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Native and two-time Super Bowl champion, Hubert Ginn passed away at 76.

Ginn graduated from Tompkins High School in 1965 before attending Florida A&M University.

The standout running back would later get drafted in the ninth round of the 1970 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Prayers to the Ginn Family. Proud Alumni of Woodville Tompkins Class of 1965! 💙🤍💙🤍 https://t.co/nHlxs7FGqw — Woodville Tompkins (@WoodvilleSAV) September 21, 2023

In 1972, Ginn helped the Dolphins go undefeated (17-0, including playoffs) and win a Super Bowl. He would also win a second Super Bowl four years later, in 1967, with the Oaklander Raiders.

Two years later, Ginn would retire in 1978.

Watch WSAV News 3’s 2015 interview with Hubert Ginn