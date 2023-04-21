SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — At Woodville-Tompkins, two standout seniors from this year’s final four run have decided where they are going to college.

Let’s start with Sania Chisholm. She will stay home and attend Savannah State University. The senior had multiple offers but decided she would stay home because she wants her family to see all of her games.

As for Janiyah Heyward, she will cross the state border and play for USC Beaufort this coming fall. It will be the first time the school plays basketball which is a big reason she chose the school.

“It means a lot,” Chisholm said. “I always wanted [my family] to come to all of my games. So now they don’t have an excuse not to come. I’m just happy and ready to play.”

“My teammates,” Heyward said. “I’m going to miss that a lot. This year was a good year for me and I’m going to be heartbroken when it’s time to go.”

Congratulations to Janiyah And Sanai.