Two Savannah Arts Academy swimmers sign to college

It was a double celebration in front of the Chatham County Aquatic Center on Monday afternoon as two Savannah Arts Academy swimmers announced their college plans.



Alex Wayner will be headed to Athens, Ohio to swim for the University of Ohio while Aaron Seymour will go to Athens, Georgia and join the UGA swim team.



Wayner is coming off a third-place finish at the GHSA state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke and a 6th-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle.



Even the people who see those results may not know what Wayner had to go through to get them.



“We usually have practice around 6 a.m. every morning, 6 to around 7:30, we usually have a lift in the afternoon and then we swim around two to two-and-a-half hours,” Wayner said. “So it definitely gets pretty time demanding but it’s totally worth it.”



Seymour said that he’s joining the Dawgs because of their strong swimming program and commitment to academics.



He is coming off a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2021 state meet and a gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke.



“I want to get them as many state titles as possible and help them with their relays and really just make a great performance at state,” said Seymour when asked about his goals for the upcoming season. “I want to do the best I can, represent the team well, at nationals, states, really every meet.”