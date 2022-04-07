A pair of Bradwell Institute seniors made their dreams real on Thursday, signing to play basketball at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro.



Jonathan Bryant and Kaieem Riddick played basketball together on the Tigers and signed side-by-side at a ceremony in Bradwell Institute’s library.



The proximity of East Georgia State to Hinesville – roughly an hour and a half’s drive – was a big factor in both players’ decisions.



“I liked it because it was close to home,” Bryant said. “I like the program, the coaching staff and I get to play basketball.”



“It’s great because all my life, I’ve never missed a game so I guess it’s still going to be going down like that,” Riddick said.



Bradwell finished 15-13 on the year and 7-5 in region play.



