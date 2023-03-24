SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Armstrong State alum Shad Tuten holds a share of the lead after Day 2 of the 2023 Club Car Championship at the Landings held at Deer Creek Golf Course on March 24. Tuten is tied with David Skinns and Nicholas Lindheim at -9.

For the second day in a row, darkness suspended play. Ten players still need to finish their round. Play will resume tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. After every player completes their round, cuts will be made. The projected cut line is -2.

Round 3 of the Club Car Championship continues tomorrow. Third-round tee times expect to range from 9:50 a.m. to noon and play will start off the first and 10th tees.