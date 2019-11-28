Turkey Time! WSAV talks Thanksgiving tradition and an area kicker embodies the season of giving

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – The WSAV Sports NOW is kicking back with a little Thanksgiving talk before the holiday!

Connor DelPrete sits down with a pair of WSAV’s turkey experts (Reporter Alex Bozarjian and Digital Content Producer Lauren Wolverton) to talk Thanksgiving football and their family’s holiday traditions.

Plus, an area athlete surpassed a milestone as he raises money for childhood cancer research. Jonah Jones, a kicker at Southeast Bulloch High School, took some time to sit back down with WSAV days after he reached his $5,000 goal to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand. WSAV recently did a story on Jones’ efforts to fundraise with every point he scored for the Yellowjackets.

Don’t forget: you can listen to WSAV Sports NOW on ApplePodcastsSpotify or SoundCloud.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories