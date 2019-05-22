Trio of Windsor Forest athletes sign college letters of intent
SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - Moment's after signing his letter of intent, the Savannah region's basketball player of the year grinned as his mom proudly hugged him. Three Windsor Forest athletes were celebrated for committing to continue their athletic careers in college Tuesday afternoon.
Senior guard Zim Fields signed to play basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Fields's teammate, Christian Mobley, will move up north to play basketball at Pine Manor College in Boston, Massachusets.
Track & Field standout Itiana Brutton made the decision to stay closer to home and sign with the University of South Carolina Beaufort.
WSAV's Connor DelPrete talked with each athlete to find out what stood out about each school and more.
