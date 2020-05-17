Training offers escape for Savannah lifters amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every athlete has a process. It’s what keeps them at the top of their game.

These days, the process for weightlifters at Performance Initiatives in Savannah starts well before they work up a sweat. The youth athletes fill out a health evaluation form, take their temperature, wipe down any equipment they use, and keep space between them and the other lifters.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete talks to the gym founder and a few of the lifters about the safety precautions and how grateful they are to have a workout spot open.