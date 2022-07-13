STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tormenta men’s and women’s teams both had huge evenings on Wednesday; one in South Florida and one in South Georgia.



In just their first season of operation, the Tormenta women will play in the USL W League semifinals after knocking off FC Miami City, 1-0, on the road. Prior to their defeat at the hands of Tormenta, Miami City had not lost any of their 10 matches in 2022.



Amy Andrews broke through for Tormenta in the 62nd minute, making a beautiful run up the center of the field and firing a pass from Elis Nemtsov into the goal.

pic.twitter.com/3Z95ZFVMy4 — Tormenta FC | USL W League (@TormentaWLeague) July 13, 2022

Tormenta’s women’s team will play again on Sunday, July 17 against Greenville Liberty SC. The time and location for that game are still pending.



While the women advanced in the playoffs, the men battled back from a 4-0 deficit against Greenville at home to earn a 5-5 draw.



Adrian Billhardt scored the equalizing goal in the 87th minute for Tormenta.

The men will play at Forward Madison FC this Saturday; their next home match is Saturday the 23rd against North Carolina FC.