STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In its first season of existence, the Tormenta FC women’s team is going to the playoffs.



Tormenta FC will go on the road Wednesday to play FC Miami City at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinal round

Which match are you most excited for?#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/8qOYzgRsJK — USL W League (@USLWLeague) July 11, 2022

If Tormenta wins that matchup, they would play the winner of the Greenville Liberty vs. Long Island Roughriders over the weekend.



The last match of the season proved to be the decisive one for Tormenta; the ladies knocked out SC United Bantams, 8-0, on Sunday to clinch both their playoff berth and a South Central Division Championship.



Amy Andrews and Elis Nemtsov both scored two goals in that victory. It’s a familiar feeling for Andrews, who has scored 16 of them on the season, the most in the USL W League.



“All it took was for me to come here and prove myself and I’m glad everyone can see it,” Andrews said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for this team. They just know me so well. They know how to play me the ball. The things they say really just help me. I’m ready to stop yet. I still have a lot more to come.”



It was an especially emotional win for the W squad after the tragic passing of USL 2 team member Carter David Payne in a hit-and-run accident in Statesboro over the weekend.



Many of the women on the team knew Payne well and had to play their season’s deciding match less than 24 hours after he was pronounced dead.



“I think we knew we had to win, but it became about so much more than just winning a soccer game,” said midfielder Kelly Giddes. “We said in the locker room that we were so blessed to be able to go out and play. We wanted to do it for Carter and for the whole organization.”



Tormenta W finishes the regular season with a record of 7-1-4, having won five of their last six matches.