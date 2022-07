STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC’s women’s team clinches a spot in the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Tormenta Nation, we are the inaugural South Central Division champions!



Our season is not over yet! IT'S PLAYOFF TIME! pic.twitter.com/vQunIHaFqY — Tormenta FC | USL W League (@TormentaWLeague) July 11, 2022

Tormenta won in dominating fashion Sunday evening as they played with heavy hearts. The team learned about the passing of their USL 2 teammates (men’s league) David Carter Payne.

Tormenta FC’s owner, Darin Van Tassell, said they would play Sunday’s game for Payne. The women delivered with an 8-0 win, and will head into the playoffs on fire.