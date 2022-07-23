EAGAN, Minn. (WSAV) – The Tormenta FC women’s soccer team ended its first year on top of the USL, defeating the Minnesota Aurora, 2-1, to claim the league title.

THE. SCENES. YOU'RE CRYING. WE'RE ALL CRYING. pic.twitter.com/9vhJ33zx7k — Tormenta FC | USL W League (@TormentaWLeague) July 24, 2022

Midfielder Jaida Nyby scored two goals for Tormenta: one in the eighth minute of the match to break a scoreless draw and one in the 115th minute of the match off an attempted clearance to give Tormenta the lead for good.

pic.twitter.com/YVBfe7E0uh — Tormenta FC | USL W League (@TormentaWLeague) July 24, 2022

Just minutes prior to Nyby’s goal, Tormenta faced an Aurora penalty kick after the referees called a hand ball on St. Vincent’s Academy graduate Lauren O’Hearn. That PK opportunity would be deflected off the left post by goalkeeper Sydney Martinez, who then made two more saves on Aurora rebounds to preserve the 1-1 tie.



Martinez, an Effingham County High School graduate and the league’s Golden Glove winner, made several crucial saves in the victory.



Tormenta ended the year by winning eight of their final nine matches. Their last loss was more than a month ago on June 12 to the Chattanooga Red Wolves.



This victory came courtesy of more than a few local soccer players. Lauren and Erin O’Hearn graduated St. Vincent’s Academy in Savannah, while Elise Holcey just graduated Savannah Arts Academy in 2022. Helen and Isabella Gutierrez both went to Statesboro High School and striker Elis Nemtsov plays for Georgia Southern University just minutes away.



The club was one of the USL W League’s inaugural teams when it was announced in June of 2022. Just thirteen months later, they are now on top of that league.