STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s on to the next round of the USL playoffs for Tormenta FC!



The pride of Statesboro rallied back from a one-goal deficit to defeat the Charlotte Independence, 2-1, to advance to the league semifinals.



Kaziah Sterling played the hero role for Tormenta on Saturday night, scoring a pair of goals to power his team to victory. The first came in the 48th minute on a sniper shot from just outside the box, while the second came on a penalty kick in the 77th minute. Sterling now has a total of 16 goals in his Tormenta career.



Tormenta will play the Greenville Triumph on the road on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. for the right to advance to the league finals.



Its already been a successful season for the Tormenta organization, which saw its womens team win the USL W’s inaugural league title.