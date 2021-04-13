Tormenta FC to host vaccination clinic in tandem with home opener Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Eric Harman had to take a half-day at home before he came into work at his dental practice in Savannah.

"I was still so sore and worn out from trying to walk there at The Masters," Harman said.

Eric had a good reason for all that walking: his son, Brian, was playing in the tournament and in contention for the lead throughout much of it, eventually finishing tied for 12th at two-under-par.

It was far and away Harman's best-ever finish of the three times he played in The Masters.

Harman will also be playing in this week's RBC Heritage Classic, which Eric says may be even more of a challenge than teeing it up at Augusta.

"The Heritage, there's trees and sand traps and things that he's constantly having to look by and through as a lefty," Eric Harman said. "I think the Masters is a little more open."

Brian Harman finished the 2020 Heritage Classic tied for 28th at 13-under-par. This year's tournament tees off Thursday, April 15.

