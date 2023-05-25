SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tormenta FC is off to an up-and-down start at 2-3 but this is still a better record than they had last year in their first season.

Tormenta is coming off a road loss on Saturday to Central Valley Feugo. The team is not overly worried because last season they had a worse start and ended up winning the championship.

This Saturday, they hope to return their record to .500 against the Richmond Kickers.

These teams met about a month ago on April 29 in Statesboro with Richmond winning 3-1.

Tormenta feels they are getting better but they know they have areas where they can improve.

“Sometimes we can lack a bit of intensity and it can affect us during the game, but then we realize and it and we pick it up,” right back Nick Akoto said. “Then, sometimes it can be too late. So, just by acknowledging it when and making sure during the games we are always focused and 100 percent.”

Tormenta’s game this Saturday with Richmond starts at 7:30 p.m. and is military appreciation night.