STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC will play their first game in front of their home fans in 2023 this coming Friday as they take on Charlotte Independence SC at 7:30 p.m.

The last time Tormenta FC played in their home stadium, they were lifting the USL League One Championship trophy after beating the Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-1.

“That new stadium has had some indelible memories put on it already,” Ian Cameron, Tormenta FC’s head coach, said. “[And] for us to add to that memory bank, [with] bigger and better occasions, we got our work cut out for us.”