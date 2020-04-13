Tormenta FC player tries online gaming to help foundation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Daniel Jackson is a self-labelled ‘gamer’. When he’s not playing in games or training with Tormenta FC, you can often find him loading up the newest version of FIFA on his Xbox. Self-quarantine has only given him more time to game.

“We’ve been gaming pretty hard here,” Jackson said via FaceTime. “It passes time and a good way to stay connected with your teammates and have some banter.”

What started as a fun way to pass the time has turned into a legitimate tool to raise money for a foundation Jackson and the club are passionate about.

Every week, players from across USL Championship and USL League One hop online play against each other in Rocket League competitions. Fans tuned in to the broadcast on ESPN3 or the “Stream Center” can donate to the charity or foundation each team has chosen to represent.

Jackson and Tormenta FC are playing for the Ibis Foundation — which promotes soccer through opportunities to train, play and learn the sport at an affordable cost.

“[The foundation] is definetely doing a lot of good things in the community and good things for kids growing up and furthering their experience and furthering their knowledge of the game,” Jackson explained. “As long as we can continue that while we aren’t playing that is great.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete tells you more about Jackson’s commitment to raise money for this cause through online gaming.