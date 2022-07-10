STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – David Carter Payne, a defender on Tormenta FC’s USL 2 team, has passed away after being involved in a driver-pedestrian car accidenty.



“Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club,” said a statement released by the team.



The accident occurred on Friday night and Payne was taken to Memorial Health: Southeast Georgia Hospital for treatment. The club first acknowledged it in a statement posted to Twitter at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Tormenta 2 team was scheduled for a home match against SC United Bantams on Friday, but that match did not happen because of the weather. They are scheduled to play one final match on Tuesday on the road.



Payne was a defender that hailed from Phoenix, Arizona and played soccer at University of Michigan.