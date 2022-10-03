STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday night, bright lights shinned down on the brand new turf at Tormenta Stadium as the team opened the gates to their new stadium.

“Well, if you are going to run a pro sports team, you are going to need to have a stadium,” Darrin Vassell, the owner of Tormenta FC, said. “This [stadium] will get surrounded by residential and retail places in addition to the rest of the locker rooms.”

Tormenta FC could’ve clinched a playoff berth with a win on Sunday but instead tied with the Richmond Kickers, the final score of 1-1.