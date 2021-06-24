Tormenta FC names Jim Robbins first coach of USL W League squad

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC’s new women’s team now officially has a head coach.
In a statement released Thursday morning, Tormenta FC named Jim Robbins as the first coach of its new USL W team, which is set to begin play in 2022.
“We are delighted to have Jim join the Tormenta FC family ahead of our inaugural season in the W League,” co-owner Netra Van Tassell said in the statement. “Jim has the experience and character to lead our new USL W League team, and he will use those same qualities to inspire all girls in our Academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.”
Robbins has almost three decades of coaching experience, most recently as the director of coaching at MOBA Soccer Academy in Peachtree City. Prior to that, Robbins coached the Dakota Fusion of the NPSL. He also had stops at multiple colleges, including North Dakota State, LIU Brooklyn and LaGrange College.
WSAV will have more details about Robbins’ hiring at 10 and 11 p.m. tonight.
