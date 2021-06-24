Tormenta FC names Jim Robbins first coach of USL W League squad

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) - Over a year after a 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the Lowcountry, investigators have arrested a man believed to be responsible.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the shooting occurred at a pool party on St. Helena Island on May 25, 2020. Deputies were called to Seaside Road around 9:55 p.m., where Malcolm Moore was found with an apparent gunshot wound.