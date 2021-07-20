Tormenta FC legend Micaletto feels right at home in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro couldn’t be more different from his Roman roots, but Tormenta FC midfielder Marco Micaletto has grown to love Bulloch County and considers it a second home.

“My development as a player and as a human here…I’ll tell you what, I didn’t see this coming,” Micaletto explained.

Micaletto joined Tormenta FC in 2018 after spending one season at each of his first two professional stops. Now, the Italian midfielder is going on his fourth year with the club; a rarity in a league where teams see plenty of player turnover each season.

“I don’t care about pushing my name to someone who doesn’t want me or isn’t interested in me,” Micaletto added. “I know Tormenta fully believes in me and I know Tormenta fully wants me here.”

Feeling comfortable in his situation seems to have done wonders for Micaletto’s game. Already the club’s all-time leading scorer, Micalleto has netted six goals in the 2021 campaign and figures to be a key player in the playoff push.

“It’s easy to be invested here because of what the club gives you,” Micaletto said. “The environment that we have here, especially as of late, is fantastic.”

On the field, he’s a dangerous attacking midfielder with an eye for goal. Off the field, he lets his softer side come out: volunteering at animal shelters, programs for kids with special needs and youth camps. Micaletto has become a fixture in the Statesboro community.

“There are guys you identify that are going to be cultural architects and he’s one of those guys,” head coach Ian Cameron explained. “When fans look at what they see on the pitch and go ‘that’s got a little bit of Statesboro in it, that’s got a little bit of working class mentality and blue collar in it,’ they can get behind a team and that’s what guys like Marco do for us.”

Forty-eight hours after a crucial road win, a Tormenta FC squad already buzzing from a quality result erupted in cheers as Micaletto sprints onto the field to successfully pull off an acrobatic bicycle kick at the end of practice. He was supposed to be resting, but the energetic midfielder simply couldn’t help himself, blowing kisses to the camera after the ball sailed into the net.

“I love these relationships and I love these people, what they give to me, I will never be able to repay them,” Micaletto added. “If I’m able to show up at training and give everything and show up Saturday and give my best, I hope that helps a little.”