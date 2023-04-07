STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC will play Charlotte FC in the third round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 25th at 7:30 p.m.

The defending USL One champs had a 25 percent chance of hosting the tournament, as they were part of a four-way drawing. However, luck would not be on the 912’s this time.

Nonetheless, Tormenta FC’s players are keeping a sharp focus on the task at hand as they will travel to Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, NC.

“It’s a tough tournament,” Mukwelle Akale, a midfielder for Tormenta FC, said. “We get to play teams in higher leagues… we got [a chance] to show that we belong and can play against those type of players.”

However, Tormenta FC has three more games for their April 25th match-up with Charlotte FC. Their next game takes place on Saturday, April 8th at Tormenta Stadium against the Greenville Triumph in the Peach States Derby.