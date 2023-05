STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – South Georgia’s defending USL Women’s champions, Tormenta FC, comes up short to Birmingham Legion FC, 2-1.

Around the 20th minute, Gemma Jefferson scored Tormenta FC’s first and only goal as they took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

However, Birmingham Legion’s offense came alive in the second half after scoring two goals to take a 2-1 lead.