Tormenta FC draws with North Carolina FC in home battle

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC looked the better side, outshooting North Carolina FC 16-4, but couldn’t find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw at Erk Russell Park.

Statesboro’s USL League One squad came into the evening on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, but the point earned from Saturday night’s game moved them into a three-way tie for the sixth and final playoff spot.

That being said, there is still plenty of soccer left to be played. Tormenta FC has 14 matches remaining on the schedule, including five more home fixtures in Statesboro. The team has extended time off before hitting the road to face Chattanooga FC on Wednesday, July 14th . The time for kickoff has yet to be decided.

WSAV weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro.