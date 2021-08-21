Tormenta FC draws with New England Revolution 2 in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Luca Mayr’s equalizer in the 72nd minute helped Tormenta FC bounce back from a 1-0 deficit and earn a 1-1 draw with New England Revolution 2 Saturday evening at Erk Russell Park.

Tormenta FC peppered the opposing net with 10 shots in the first half, but were unable to draw first blood and went into halftime tied 0-0. New England Revolution’s Edward Kizza got the away team on the board with a goal in the 60th minute before Mayr scored his fourth goal of the season, to tie the game for good.

With Saturday night’s result, Tormenta FC moves a few spots up the USL League One standings into fourth place.