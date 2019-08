STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Marco Micaletto’s penalty kick goal in stoppage time ensured Tormenta FC would tie FC Tucson and escape with a point Saturday night.

The 1-1 draw vaulted Tormenta FC up to third place in the USL League One standings and set up an important match with fourth-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Wednesday night at Erk Russell Park.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete has the highlights from Statesboro.