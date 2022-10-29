STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in its history, Tormenta FC will be playing in the USL League One championship match.



Tormenta defeated the Greenville Triumph, 1-0, on Saturday night in the league semifinals to secure their spot in the championship. A 42nd-minute goal from Kaziah Sterling would be the only scoring that Tormenta needed.

This was the goal that ultimately sent @Tormenta_FC through to the @USLLeagueOne title match.



Championship showdown in the ‘Boro next Sunday against @ChattRedWolves!



pic.twitter.com/XCVpZ661PG — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) October 30, 2022

Tormenta will now host the Chattanooga Red Wolves in the season’s final match on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2. Ticket information will be released to the public on Monday, per the club.

The @USLLeagueOne Final will be in STATESBORO next Sunday! While ticket pricing won’t be announced until Monday, it’s never too early to prepare for our first full-season in @TormentaStadium!



🎟️: https://t.co/MuBFK3RM5H pic.twitter.com/RyOFtP53tE — x – Tormenta FC (@Tormenta_FC) October 30, 2022

Sterling has scored all three of Tormenta’s goals this postseason; his first two came in the team’s first-round victory against the Charlotte Independence last weekend. That performance earned Sterling an Athlete of the Week honor from WSAV.