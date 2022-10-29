STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in its history, Tormenta FC will be playing in the USL League One championship match.
Tormenta defeated the Greenville Triumph, 1-0, on Saturday night in the league semifinals to secure their spot in the championship. A 42nd-minute goal from Kaziah Sterling would be the only scoring that Tormenta needed.
Tormenta will now host the Chattanooga Red Wolves in the season’s final match on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2. Ticket information will be released to the public on Monday, per the club.
Sterling has scored all three of Tormenta’s goals this postseason; his first two came in the team’s first-round victory against the Charlotte Independence last weekend. That performance earned Sterling an Athlete of the Week honor from WSAV.