Tormenta FC 2 falls to NC Fusion U23 in Southern Conference title match

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) Despite a ferocious comeback attempt in the second half, Tormenta FC 2 fell short in the Southern Conference title game, 4-2, against NC Fusion U23 in extra time.



Tormenta entered the second half down 2-0, but equalized with goals by Chris Heckenberg in the 51st minute and Gabriel Rodriguez in the 58th.

What the Heckenberg just happened???@TormentaFC_2’s Chris Heckenberg puts Tormenta back in the game.



1-2 | #TRMvNCF pic.twitter.com/ubFcaz8YIP — USL League Two (@USLLeagueTwo) July 24, 2021

However, just as Tormenta climbed back from its early hole, defender Dylan Bartel received a red card in the 68th minute, forcing them to play without an 11th man on the pitch for the remainder of the match.



Neither team could score for the remainder of regulation or for the first of the two 15-minute extra time periods.



NC managed to score twice in the second extra time period: once in the 109th minute off a corner-kick and once in the 113th on a counter-attack to claim the crown.



Tormenta FC’s top team will be back in action Saturday, July 24 at home against the Richmond Kickers. They are coming off a 3-2 victory over Greenville Triumph SC last weekend.

