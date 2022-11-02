FOLEY, Ala. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles entered the Sun Belt Tournament on a six-match win streak, a run that spurred them to their first regular season conference title.



Georgia Southern’s dreams of a Sun Belt Tournament title – and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament – were dashed on Wednesday night, when the Eagles lost 1-0 to the Georgia State Panthers in the tourney quarterfinals.



Callee Maughon’s 18th-minute goal for Georgia State proved to be the only score the Panthers needed. Although Georgia Southern out-shot the Panthers 13-7, they could not get any of those shots past Georgia State goalie Jaddah Foos, who made five saves.



The Eagles end the season with an 8-4-5 record, which sets a school record for the program’s fewest losses in a year.



“I’m disappointed for our kids,” Georgia Southern women’s soccer coach Chris Adams said in a statement. “For all the things they’ve done to put ourselves in such a good position going into the tournament, we just didn’t make enough plays tonight.”