Top-ranked Bees battle rain, earn win over #4 Keiser

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Sydney Knego scored an astounding 9 goals and the SCAD women’s lacrosse team stayed perfect on the year with a 24-15 win over #4 Keiser Sunday afternoon.

SCAD led by just two goals at halftime, but pride themselves on being a second half team and it showed against Keiser. The Bees outscored the Seahawks 14-7 in the final 30 minutes.

With Sunday’s win, SCAD has now won both of its games against top-5 teams and keeps its undefeated 4-0 record intact. The Bees, scoring an average of 24 goals per game, host St. Andrews next Saturday at noon before a two-game road trip.

Tonight on WSAV News at 6, sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from the Bees’ Sunday win.