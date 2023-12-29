MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — On Dec. 30, Georgia and Florida State will meet in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl. It will be a matchup where both teams feel they deserve to be in the College Football Playoffs. Neither was selected by the College Football Playoff committee. However, both were selected for a New Year’s Six Bowl. Here are the top three storylines headed into the matchup.

The quarterback situation – Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will be under center when the No. 6 team in the rankings takes the field. The junior announced two weeks ago he was returning for his senior season. As for Florida State, they will play with their third-string quarterback Brock Glenn. The Seminoles are still without the services of star signal caller Jordan Travis, as he continues to recover from a leg injury, and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who decided to enter the transfer portal. Childhood friends compete in Orange Bowl – Savannah natives Kalen Deloach and Warren Brinson will compete against each other for the first time on the collegiate level. Deloach had an outstanding season earning first-team All-ACC honors. Brinson also put together a solid campaign for the Dogs, starting several games. Rosters drastically different – Georgia technically has no opt-outs ahead of the game. Although, All-American tight end Brock Bowers did not travel with the team to the game. Georgia does have at least 20 players in the transfer portal, including Appling County alum Darris Smith and South Effingham alum Austin Blaske. As for Florida State, they have nine opt-outs, two injured players and 16 players in the transfer portal. A total of 27 players who were a part of the ACC title time will not be on the sideline for the bowl game.

The Orange Bowl is Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.